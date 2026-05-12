MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Casa Minerals Inc. Receives Proceeds of $432,777 from Warrant Exercises

May 12, 2026 5:00 AM EDT | Source: Casa Minerals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) ("CASA" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received aggregate gross proceeds of $432,777.30 to date in 2026 through the exercise of 4,453,364 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants").

The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to the Company's private placements completed in April of 2025 and February of 2026. Each Warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share of the Company upon exercise.

Net proceeds will be deployed to advance Casa's 2026 exploration programs at the Congress Gold Mine in Arizona and the Arsenault Copper-Gold-Silver Project in British Columbia, and for general working capital purposes.

"The continued support from our warrant holders is greatly appreciated," said Farshad Shirvani, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This additional capital meaningfully strengthens our balance sheet as we mobilize for an aggressive 2026 drilling and exploration season across our core projects."

​ ​About Casa Minerals Inc.

Casa Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on gold, copper, and strategic minerals exploration in North America. The Company holds a 90% interest in the historic Congress Gold Mine in Arizona and is advancing multiple projects in British Columbia, including the Arsenault copper-gold-silver project. Casa's experienced management team is committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits. For more information, please visit:

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President, CEO and Director

For more information, please contact:

Casa Minerals Inc.

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 678-9587

Email: ...

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Source: Casa Minerals Inc.