FEMPOWERMENT Launches In The UAE, Aiming To Build The GCC's Leading Women's Empowerment Ecosystem

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) FEMPOWERMENT, a purpose-driven platform dedicated to advancing women through community, commerce, and opportunity, has officially launched in the UAE, with a bold ambition to become the GCC's most impactful women-support ecosystem.

Founded by Kirsten Jenna Michaels and Alexander Sailer, FEMPOWERMENT is designed to go beyond traditional empowerment narratives by providing women with tangible pathways to build businesses, develop personally and professionally, and access a powerful, like-minded community.

Positioned at the intersection of community, education, and enterprise, FEMPOWERMENT integrates a multi-layered offering that includes membership programmes, one-to-one coaching, business launch support, content platforms, and large-scale experiential events.

At the heart of the platform is its Women's Business Launchpad, a structured initiative connecting members with trusted banking, licensing, and platform partners to facilitate seamless business setup and growth across the UAE and beyond.

“FEMPOWERMENTTM was built to be more than a brand - it is a movement designed to create real, lasting change,” said“Through community, education, and genuine support, we are creating a space where women feel seen, heard, and empowered to step fully into their potential. This is about lifting one another and building something meaningful together.”

The platform's ecosystem is further strengthened through its tiered membership model, offering access to monthly gatherings, workshops, certifications, and premium coaching experiences, alongside visibility opportunities for female-led businesses.

Complementing its community and business focus, FEMPOWERMENT will host a series of flagship experiences, including its gala events, seminars, workshops and curated monthly activations-designed to bring together female leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers under one unified platform and provide support to women from all walks of life.

From a strategic standpoint, FEMPOWERMENT is also positioning itself as a long-term partner for brands and institutions, offering meaningful engagement opportunities with a highly targeted and engaged female audience across the region.

“FEMPOWERMENT is being built as a scalable, structured ecosystem - one that combines purpose with sustainable growth,” said.“Our focus is on creating an infrastructure that enables women not only to connect, but to access capital, launch ventures, and build long-term success. This is about creating a platform with both regional relevance and global potential.”

In addition to its commercial and community initiatives, FEMPOWERMENT has embedded philanthropy and social impact into its core mission. At launch, the organisation has committed to feeding 1,000 labour camp workers in the UAE, alongside planned charitable activities supporting healthcare and education initiatives.

As it establishes its presence in the UAE, FEMPOWERMENT aims to expand across the GCC and international markets, with a long-term vision of becoming a globally recognised platform for women's empowerment and entrepreneurship.