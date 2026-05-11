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Iran Seeks US Compensation, Hormuz Sovereignty in Peace Plan
(MENAFN) Iran has submitted a revised counterproposal to a US peace initiative that includes demands for compensation from Washington and reaffirms Tehran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian broadcaster.
The report said the proposal also calls for the lifting of sanctions against Iran and the unfreezing of Iranian assets held abroad.
Tehran rejected the American plan, arguing it would have required acceptance of what it described as President Donald Trump’s “excessive demands.” The Iranian response, as cited in the report, also stressed what it called the “fundamental rights of the Iranian nation.”
Trump, meanwhile, said on Sunday via his Truth Social platform that he had reviewed Iran’s latest response and considered it “totally unacceptable.”
The developments come amid escalating regional tensions that have intensified since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory actions from Tehran and causing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was reached on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a durable agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a fixed end date.
Since April 13, the US has reportedly implemented a naval blockade affecting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.
The report said the proposal also calls for the lifting of sanctions against Iran and the unfreezing of Iranian assets held abroad.
Tehran rejected the American plan, arguing it would have required acceptance of what it described as President Donald Trump’s “excessive demands.” The Iranian response, as cited in the report, also stressed what it called the “fundamental rights of the Iranian nation.”
Trump, meanwhile, said on Sunday via his Truth Social platform that he had reviewed Iran’s latest response and considered it “totally unacceptable.”
The developments come amid escalating regional tensions that have intensified since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering retaliatory actions from Tehran and causing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was reached on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a durable agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a fixed end date.
Since April 13, the US has reportedly implemented a naval blockade affecting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.
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