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Iran Dismisses Trump’s Rejection of Peace Proposal as Irrelevant

Iran Dismisses Trump’s Rejection of Peace Proposal as Irrelevant


2026-05-11 05:18:40
(MENAFN) A source cited by Iranian news agency stated early Monday that US President Donald Trump’s dismissal of Tehran’s response to an American peace proposal aimed at ending the war “doesn’t matter at all.”

According to the same source, “No one in Iran writes proposals to please Trump,” adding that Iran’s negotiating team prepares its positions strictly based on “the rights of the Iranian people.”

The source further said that if Trump is unhappy with Iran’s proposal, “then it is naturally better.”

It also accused the US president of ignoring reality, claiming this is why he “keeps losing to Iran.”

The comments came shortly after Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that he had reviewed Iran’s response from its “so-called representatives” and described it as “totally unacceptable.”

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