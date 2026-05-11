Nepal: Construction Of School Building Begins With Indian Assistance

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, May 11 (IANS) The construction of a school building in Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City in Kailali district of Nepal's Sudurpaschim Province has begun with financial assistance from the Indian government, the Indian Embassy said on Monday.

Narayan Singh, First Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, laid the foundation stone for the construction of Siddhanath Secondary School on Monday during a function attended by local representatives and stakeholders.

The school building is being constructed with financial assistance of approximately NPR 36 million from the Government of India under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) scheme, the Embassy said in a statement. The project will be implemented through Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City, Kailali.

Mayor of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City Gopal Hamal and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support provided by the Indian government and expressed confidence that the new school infrastructure would help improve the learning environment for students and teachers in the area.

“India and Nepal, as close neighbours, continue to engage in wide-ranging cooperation across multiple sectors,” the Embassy said.“The implementation of HICDPs reflects India's continued support for Nepal's efforts in promoting growth and development, particularly through the strengthening of infrastructure in priority sectors.”

The HICDPs programme has emerged as one of the key pillars of the India–Nepal development partnership, supporting grassroots development initiatives in Nepal. While India has also been supporting the implementation of large infrastructure projects, HICDPs contribute to local-level infrastructure development that helps local governments deliver public services to the people.

Launched in 2003, HICDPs were previously known as Small Development Projects. The initiative supports small-scale infrastructure and community-based projects across Nepal through local authorities, focusing on priority sectors identified by the Government of Nepal, including health, education, drinking water, sanitation and drainage, rural electrification, hydropower, and river training works.

In a significant boost to the initiative, a new agreement reached in January 2024 increased the ceiling of Indian financial assistance to NPR 20 million per project, up from NPR 5 million.