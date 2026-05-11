Strengthening The Enterprise Foundation: Red Hat And Oracle's Expanding Collaboration

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Mike Evans, vice president, Business Development, Red Hat

Red Hat and Oracle are integral to the modern enterprise, with a large portion of global Fortune 500 companies using both Red Hat and Oracle solutions. That's why Red Hat continuing to grow our collaboration in ways that will support the dynamic needs of our joint customers.

This means that we're emphasizing concrete, technical, and commercial benefits that eliminate friction and maximize the value you get from your joint Red Hat and Oracle investments. From simplifying procurement through the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) console and Oracle Marketplace to confirming that your core workloads, like Oracle Database, run optimally on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, to exploring new areas in AI like like open source llm-d validations and contributions, we are committed to making it easier for you to build, run, and scale your most demanding cloud environments.

Bringing Red Hat solutions to the Oracle Marketplace:

As part of our long-standing collaboration, Red Hat is working to simplify how customers can acquire Red Hat solutions on OCI. For example, Red Hat plans to make Red Hat software available through the Oracle Marketplace.

Optimizing interoperability for the hybrid cloud:

Oracle AI Database on RHEL: Building on joint work that started in 2002, Oracle AI Database 26ai is fully certified on RHEL 8 and 9, with ongoing certification testing for RHEL 10. Oracle Real Application Cluster (RAC) and Oracle AI Database on OpenShift Virtualization: Building on the existing validation of Oracle Database 19c and RAC on OpenShift Virtualization, rigorous testing is ongoing to confirm stability for Oracle RAC and Oracle AI Database workloads. This testing covers both Oracle Database 19c and Oracle AI Database 26ai for Single Instance and RAC configurations. More details on this work are available in the Oracle DB on OpenShift Virtualization Master Index. Oracle WebLogic on OpenShift Virtualization: Validation work for Oracle WebLogic Server on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is complete, helping accelerate cloud-native transitions and simplifying how our customers can modernize mission-critical applications.

Red Hat wants to deliver the best experience possible for our customers using the scale and power of OCI, so we are continually optimizing our product integrations for OCI and driving certification across our hybrid cloud portfolio. This includes:

Additionally, validating Oracle's critical network functions on Red Hat OpenShift helps communications service providers (CSPs) gain confidence in deploying reliable, high-performance solutions essential for next-generation 5G and edge computing services. This validation accelerates CSP adoption of cloud-native architectures for more agile, scalable, and efficient network functions.

AI, RHEL, on OCI and continues collaboratio:

ted to the llm-d project, an open source project founded by Red Hat alongside other industry leaders. This llm-d validation and easy deployment path of llm-d on Oracle Kubernetes Engine provides a tested and performant path for both AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. We are also evaluating integration patterns for Oracle DB as an MCP server on Red Hat OpenShift to assist with distributed cloud deployments.

RHEL for OCI is currently available through the Bring Your Own Subscription (BYOS) model. We intend to introduce a native RHEL option in OCI, providing an easier, more integrated experience.

In the meantime, learn more about Red Hat and Oracle's collaboration and stay tuned for more exciting updates.