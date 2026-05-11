Balochistan: Teen Student, Shopkeeper Among Newly 'Disappeared'

Fresh allegations of enforced disappearances have surfaced from Balochistan, with the human rights department of Baloch National Movement PAANK accusing Pakistani security agencies of abducting civilians, including a teenage student, from different parts of the province.

Details of Recent Alleged Abductions

In a series of posts on X, PAANK said it "strongly condemns the enforced disappearance" of Khalid Aktar, a 35-year-old shopkeeper from Apsor in Turbat's Kech district. According to the organisation, Khalid Aktar was allegedly abducted on April 25 from Jusak, Turbat, by personnel linked to Pakistan's ISI and Military Intelligence.

The organisation also highlighted the case of 15-year-old student Saeed Baloch from Quetta. PAANK alleged that the teenager was forcibly taken from his home in Killi Almas near Airport Road during a late-night raid on May 6, allegedly carried out by Frontier Corps personnel. Calling the incident a "grave violation of human rights and international law," the group expressed concern over the enforced disappearance of a minor.

In another post, PAANK said Khadija Peer Jan has remained missing for 17 days after she was allegedly abducted by Pakistani forces on April 21. The organisation stated, "Her family, including her young daughter and elderly mother, is on the road, holding her photographs and demanding her safe return." PAANK further urged Pakistani authorities to "immediately disclose her whereabouts, release her unharmed, and ensure accountability," adding that "no one should be made to disappear."

A Longstanding Issue in Balochistan

The organisation also expressed serious concern over what it described as a continuing pattern of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Enforced disappearances have remained a longstanding issue in Balochistan, where activists, students, political workers and civilians have frequently been reported missing after alleged detention by Pakistani security agencies. Human rights groups and Baloch organisations have repeatedly accused authorities of using enforced disappearances to suppress dissent and nationalist voices in the province.

Pakistani authorities have often denied involvement, but protests by families of missing persons, including long marches and sit-ins, have continued for years, drawing attention from international human rights organisations and global observers.

(ANI)

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