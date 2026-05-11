3 Key Reasons Roman Reigns Retained WWE Heavyweight Title Against Jacob Fatu At Backlash

Roman Reigns defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu at Backlash 2026. From ending Fatu's streak to setting up a fiery rematch, Triple H's booking ensured the Tribal Chief's reign stayed strong.

Roman Reigns' first defense as World Heavyweight Champion was never going to end in defeat. He halted Jacob Fatu's 278‐day undefeated run, pinning the Samoan Werewolf clean. This decisive victory not only protected Reigns' aura but also reinforced his dominance after winning the title from CM Punk at WrestleMania.

After the bout, Fatu snapped, attacking Reigns and clashing with security. The shocking moment ended with Fatu holding the championship aloft, signaling unfinished business. WWE quickly teased a continuation of their feud, with Clash in Italy 2026 at Turin's Inalpi Arena now positioned as the likely stage for their next collision.

Though he lost, Jacob Fatu's performance elevated him into the main‐event picture. Triple H's booking ensured he wasn't downgraded, instead presenting him as a legitimate future champion. Reigns' warning that Fatu“doesn't belong here” only adds fuel to their rivalry, while fans see the Samoan Werewolf as a star in the making.