Pakistan Aims To Create 800,000 Overseas Jobs For Citizens In UAE, GCC Nations In 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pakistan plans to arrange jobs for 800,000 nationals in foreign countries, including the UAE, GCC, and others this year. This is an increase of 60,000 from last year.

Chaudhary Salik Hussain, minister for overseas Pakistanis, said the country's manpower export was 740,000 in 2025. The target is to increase this to 800,000 in 2026, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported. Hussain was speaking during a visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) to enhance cooperation.

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There are more than 9 million Pakistanis living and working abroad, with the majority in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. In the UAE alone, there are over 1.7 million nationals of the South Asian country working in various walks of life.

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Overseas Pakistanis play a critical role in the economy, remitting billions of dollars every year. In 2025, the diaspora is estimated to have sent $40 billion.

Pakistan is aiming to diversify its overseas employment destinations for its workforce.

In December 2025, Italy announced it would offer 10,500 jobs to Pakistani citizens over the next three years in the shipbreaking, hospitality, healthcare, and agriculture sectors.

Pakistan faces a high unemployment rate, and initiatives to send workers abroad will help reduce the jobless rate. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan's unemployment rate stood at 7.5 per cent, among the highest globally.

According to government figures, the unemployed population in Pakistan rose by 31 per cent or 1.4 million to 5.9 million in 2024-25.

Moreover, Hussain recently met Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori, during which they discussed the establishment of special courts for overseas Pakistanis in the province, the problems they face, and the development of human resources.

The minister termed the establishment of overseas courts in Sindh a big relief for overseas Pakistanis and said it will enable prompt justice.

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