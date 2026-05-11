Garcia Claims Diamond Tour Title As Hathab Round 13 Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rider Juan Carlos Garcia clinched the Diamond Tour title as the 13th round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour concluded at the Qatar Equestrian Federation Outdoor Arena on Saturday night.

Partnering with Oliver Twist Vd Berghoeve, Garcia produced the fastest round, clocking 67.80 seconds to secure victory in the feature event. Khalid Al Eid finished second aboard Q Hayen in 68.39 seconds, while Fares Saad Al Qahtani claimed third place with a time of 70.07 seconds on Com du Rouet Z. The top three riders were crowned by Ahmed Badawi, Head of the Judging Committee for the Championship.

The Bronze Tour, contested at a height of 120cm, witnessed close competition with rider Hazza Mubarak Al-Hajri taking top honours aboard Elio 4 after clocking 48.17 seconds. Suhaim Hamad Al-Yafai secured second place on Flash du Puits in 48.54 seconds, while Ibrahim Khalid Al-Kuwari finished third on Flexy Bel Z with a time of 48.87 seconds.

In the Future Riders Class, held at a height of 90cm, Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani emerged victorious on Zion II Vdk after completing the course in 22.01 seconds. Noura Abdulaziz Al Rumaihi finished second on Goliat in 22.43 seconds, while Ali Khalid Al Obaidli placed third aboard Roxette van de Achterhoek in 22.62 seconds. Hassan Al-Nasr, Director of the Qatar Dressage Team, honoured the top three riders.Director of the Qatar Dressage Team Hassan Al-Nasr with the top three riders in the Future Riders Class.

In the team competition of the same class, Team Marwan Al Shaqab claimed first place with a combined time of 107.67 seconds. Team Al Shaqab secured second spot in 108.69 seconds, while Team Ajwad completed the podium with a time of 109.29 seconds. The awards were presented by Saeed Al-Rashdi, Deputy Director of the Tournament.

Following the conclusion of Round 13, Ali bin Yousef Al Rumaihi, Vice President of the Organising Committee, praised the“clear and remarkable development” in riders' performances this season across dressage and showjumping.

“We have witnessed a remarkable rise in the competitive level, which enhances riders' readiness for upcoming regional events,” he said, highlighting strong competition in the Gold and Bronze Tours as well as the participation of regional riders, which added quality to the championship.

Al Rumaihi added that Hathab continues to play a key role in developing riders' skills and raising technical standards, expressing confidence in“strong and decisive competition” in the season-ending final round.