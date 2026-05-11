$960 Mn Electronic Potting Compound Market Forecasts, 2026-2032 With Henkel, Dow, Parker Hannifin, ELANTAS, And Momentive And Dominating

Dublin, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Potting Compound Market for EV Charger, by Charger Type, Setup Type, Material Type, Curing Technology, Application, EV Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The electronic potting compound market for EV chargers is projected to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 0.96 billion by 2032, up from USD 0.36 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.9%.

AC chargers increasingly demand low-viscosity potting compounds for compact, integrated power and control boards. In DC chargers, the push towards ultra-fast charging elevates the need for high-thermal-conductivity and high-partial-discharge-resistant potting materials. DC charger designs are leaning towards liquid-cooled and sealed power modules, increasing both potting thickness and material consumption. Compatibility with automated dispensing and fast thermal curing is becoming essential across both charger types. Furthermore, materials with long-term resistance to moisture ingress and electrical tracking are gaining significance due to the expanding outdoor charger deployments.

Leading potting compound manufacturers, such as Henkel, Electrolube, and ELANTAS, play a crucial role in the market. Extensive interviews with industry leaders and stakeholders provide insights into the electronic potting compound market dynamics. The market is dominated by prominent players including Henkel Corporation (Germany), Dow (US), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), ELANTAS (Germany), and Momentive (US).

DC charger is projected to lead the electronic potting compound market for EV charger during the forecast period.

DC chargers will dominate the market due to their higher power density and operating stress compared to AC or onboard chargers. Public DC charging sites and fleet depots face harsh environments, necessitating robust encapsulation for electrical insulation and environmental protection. Large-scale infrastructure rollouts by OEMs and charge network operators focus on high-power DC installations, requiring substantial and consistent potting usage.

Companies like Parker Hannifin Corp are responding with low viscosity, thermally conductive potting compounds designed for these high-power modules. The shift towards high-power DC chargers is further accelerated by government-backed initiatives like the US NEVI and China's ultra-fast public charging corridors.

The epoxy material is projected to register the highest growth in the electronic potting compound market for EV charger during the forecast period.

Epoxy resins are pivotal in EV charger potting applications, offering high mechanical strength and structural rigidity. Their excellent electrical insulation and chemical resistance make them ideal for high-voltage AC/DC conversion and safety-critical functions. Epoxy compounds provide strong moisture and contaminant barriers, extending the lifespan of EV charger electronics in diverse environments. Additionally, epoxy formulations with thermally conductive fillers enhance heat dissipation, crucial in high-power modules.

There is an increased focus on environmentally compliant epoxy formulations, with lower VOC emissions aligning with evolving regulations such as REACH. For instance, Wevo Chemie's introduction of flame-retardant, thermally conductive epoxy resins in November 2025 highlights this trend, addressing safety and performance requirements for high-voltage applications.

Europe is projected to hold a significant share in the electronic potting compound market for EV charger during the forecast period.

Europe is scaling its EV charging infrastructure, with over 1.2 million public charger installations expected by 2025. Strong regulatory and policy support, including the EU's Alternative Fuels Infrastructure

Regulation, mandates the deployment of high-power chargers, increasing demand for durable potting materials. European charger OEMs invest in smart, high-density, and ultra-fast charging hubs, benefiting from potting for insulation and environmental protection. The increasing share of DC and ultra-fast chargers elevates the need for thermally conductive potting compounds, ensuring long-term reliability.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report provides market leaders/new entrants with revenue approximations for the electronic potting compound market for EV chargers and its segments.

Stakeholders gain insights into the competitive landscape and market dynamics to enhance their business strategies.

The report highlights key trends in the electronic potting compound market based on various factors. Analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges offers strategic guidance.

Insights Provided:



Analysis of key drivers, such as rising power density and advanced potting material requirements, and challenges, including regulatory constraints and reliability issues.

Detailed insights into upcoming technologies and product innovations.

Comprehensive information on emerging markets and market diversification opportunities. In-depth assessment of market share and growth strategies of leading players in the electronic potting compound market.

Key Attributes: