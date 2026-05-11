Samrat Choudhary Inaugurates Nabin Kishore Sinha Path In Patna, Traffic Congestion To Ease

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 11 (IANS) Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed four-lane road over the Mandiri drain in Patna, marking a significant addition to the city's urban infrastructure aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving drainage.

The project has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 115.08 crore.

The newly inaugurated stretch -- now named Nabin Kishore Sinha Path after Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha -- runs approximately 1,289 meters, connecting the Income Tax Crossing to Ashok Rajpath and further linking to the Bans Ghat area.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior BJP National President Nitin Nabin, in whose father's memory the road has been dedicated.

The road consists of a 5.5-meter-wide main carriageway (two-lane), a 3.5-meter-wide service road, and is based on an advanced RCC box drainage system beneath the road.

Other features include footpaths, street lighting, signage, utility ducts, and landscaping to enhance urban aesthetics.

This corridor is expected to provide major relief to traffic congestion in key areas such as Bailey Road, Fraser Road, Buddha Marg, and around Gandhi Maidan.

Officials have described the project as more than just a road.

According to Yashpal Meena, who serves as Municipal Commissioner of Patna Municipal Corporation, it has been developed as a“Smart Urban Corridor” integrating mobility with modern drainage infrastructure.

The foundation stone of the project was laid in December 2021 during the tenure of Nitin Nabin as Road Construction Minister. Its completion now coincides with his elevation as the BJP National President.

Urban Development Minister Nitish Mishra had inspected the site before the inauguration.

Alongside the inauguration, CM Samrat Choudhary also offered prayers at a Shiv temple in Khajpura, marking the establishment day of Somnath Temple and seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Nitin Nabin, on the occasion of the 77th birth anniversary of the late Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, paid floral tributes at his statue in 'Nabin Sinha Memorial Park' in Rajvanshi Nagar.

He said that his dedication to social service, his simple life, and his unwavering commitment to public welfare continue to inspire my public life even today, and provide the motivation to keep moving forward steadfastly on the path of duty towards the nation and the organisation.