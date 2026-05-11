Mayawati Voices Concern Over Saharanpur Violence, Urges Impartial Action

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 11 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday expressed serious concern over the violence between two castes that erupted in Lalwala village of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district following a dispute over the installation of a photograph on a piece of land.

Stating that the situation in the village remained tense after several members of the Dalit community were injured in the clash, the BSP supremo urged the police and district administration to take immediate and impartial action to restore normalcy and maintain law and order.

In a post on social media platform X, Mayawati said that the dispute over placing a photograph on a plot of land in Lalwala village under the Saharanpur district had triggered violent clashes between two groups, creating fear and tension in the locality.

She said that reports of injuries suffered by people from the Dalit community were a matter of serious concern and stressed that the administration must act fairly and promptly to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

Appealing for restraint, the BSP chief urged members of both communities to maintain peace and communal harmony and resolve the issue through legal and constitutional means instead of resorting to violence.

The violence reportedly broke out over a land ownership dispute between members of the Scheduled Caste and Kshatriya communities in Lalwala village. Both sides allegedly indulged in heavy stone-pelting and physical assault, leaving several persons injured.

As tensions escalated, police personnel deployed in the area resorted to baton charge to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.

According to local residents from the Scheduled Caste community, members of the other side were allegedly attempting to encroach upon the land and install a statue of a revered figure belonging to their community. However, members of the Thakur community claimed that the land had been legally purchased by them.

Following the incident, workers and office-bearers of organisations including the Bhim Army, Azad Samaj Party and BSP reached the village, further intensifying the tense atmosphere in the area.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, heavy police deployment has been made in the village. Police officials said the dispute pertains to land ownership and that a detailed investigation is underway, with legal action being initiated against those involved in the violence.

Meanwhile, police also stopped Chandrashekhar Azad, national president of the Azad Samaj Party, from proceeding towards the violence-hit village.