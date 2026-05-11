MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Investors are likely to face a more demanding but opportunity-rich market in 2026, affirms the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations as they look to the year ahead to build and safeguard wealth.

Nigel Green of deVere Group says the year ahead rewards discipline, selectivity, and execution rather than broad momentum.

Markets have adjusted to a world of higher rates, geopolitical friction, and rapid technological change.

This adjustment, he comments, has created clearer pricing signals and sharper differentiation between companies that deliver and those that rely on expectation.

AI moves from ambition to accountability

Artificial intelligence remains one of the most powerful drivers of corporate investment globally. Spending over the past two years has been substantial, flowing into infrastructure, computing power, research, and deployment at exceptional speed.

The emphasis now is on results.

Market concentration sharpens selection

Global equity performance continues to rely heavily on a relatively small group of dominant companies. While this concentration increases sensitivity to earnings and guidance, it also removes ambiguity about where leadership sits.

Policy volatility creates entry points

Policy decisions remain a powerful driver of market movement. Expectations around interest rates continue to influence risk appetite, while confidence around timing remains fluid as inflation trends diverge across regions and economic data sends mixed signals.

Rather than undermining opportunity, Nigel Green says this creates movement.

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast services at Investorideas for AI stocks

Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts for AI

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411