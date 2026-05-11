Stock Market Game Plan

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) S&P 500 drifted ever so slowly, but still to my 6,936 support, testing it thoroughly today premarket. Do swing traders have a lot to sweat here, considering the New Year positioning ahead to come starting Friday? Look no further than to breadth for an answer.

Observe as well ES behavior in the low 6920s and 6,936 followed by high 6,950s, and don't go all in long as there's going to be some selling of 2025 winners Friday, and it's probably not going to be a one day event. Simultaneously, don't get sucked in heavily losing stocks (2025) sudden stabilization and rally before the year end – it's just booking of those losses. Be selective and quick to cash in gains.

I'm opening today's premium stock market analysis so that you can see what Trading Signals and Stock Signals clients are getting every day... Happy New Year – a fulfilling one beyond profits!

Keep enjoying thelively Twitter feed with my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to extras on mydaily Youtube channel (turn notifications on) and of courseTelegram thatalways delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there) - but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

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Let's move right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 4 more of them, with commentaries.

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Monica Kingsley

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All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.

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