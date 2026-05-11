Crypto Update - Momentum Tested, Structure Speaks (Lab Note #64)

Crypto started the week with strength, confidence, and clean technical wins but...

The price is now pressing into areas where trends either prove themselves or quietly fail. This is no longer about chasing momentum. It's about reading confirmation vs. rejection.

Earlier this week, bulls scored several important technical victories:

a breakout above the orange consolidation a clean break of the red downtrend line and a bullish island reversal, formed by the gap from January 15 combined with Monday's upside gap

That's strong technical work.

However, the rally stalled - again - at the key red resistance zone (94,116-95,694). This marked the third rejection from that area, and price pulled back, sliding to the lower edge of Monday's gap.

Why does this area matter?

If bears manage to close the day below 89,748, the bullish island reversal loses its power. In plain terms: the market tried to flip bullish and failed, which usually invites deeper testing.

On top of that, momentum indicators have rolled into sell signals, adding pressure and increasing the odds of a pullback toward the previously broken red trendline.

Bullish scenario:

If buyers defend that important support line, such price action will confirm the breakout (classic verification), and BTC will get another chance to attack the key resistance zone.

Bearish scenario:

A daily close below that support opens the door to:

85,176 (lower boundary of the orange consolidation) or even 83,437, which is the last stop before the psychological 80,000 level and last year's lows

If Bitcoin is testing whether its breakout was real, Ethereum is quietly testing how much strength it actually has.

Ethereum showed more relative strength than Bitcoin in previous days, managing to hit the minimum upside target after breaking out of its consolidation.

But that's where momentum faded.

Price failed to re-test prior highs, and momentum indicators flipped to sell, putting pressure on a key support - the green trendline that held price for over two weeks and defined the entire late-December consolidation.

If bears break below this line, attention shifts to:

3,027 → the previously broken upper border of the orange consolidation 2,757-2,794 → a major support zone built on the consolidation base and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, which is the final buffer before last year's lows

This is not a chase environment. Bitcoin and Ethereum are both at decision points, where markets reveal intent but... only after confirmation.

Best approach today? Let price confirm support or rejection. Watch daily closes (not intraday noise) and respect momentum signals - they matter most at these levels.

Bottom Line: the market has shown its hand once. Now it needs to prove it meant it.

Stay sharp, stay tactical. And let confirmation do the heavy lifting.

Anna

P.S. If today's Free Lab felt helpful, imagine working with the full map instead of just one piece of it. Premium Lab Notes give you the complete picture - gold, silver, crypto, breakout levels, failure signals, and the targets that actually move accounts.

Now you can trade with the full version for 7 days - completely free.If it helps you think clearer, stay with us. If not - cancel in one click.

Zero pressure. 100% value. The door is open whenever you're ready.

Premium Access: Anna's Trading Lab

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Latest episode:

Research mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Mining stocks -Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas

Investors/Services

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411

Gold-MiningStocks - investing ideas in gold and mining stocksLike Gold Stocks? View ourGold / Mining Stocks Directory

Get News on Mining Stocks