Silver Stock Apollo Silver (TSX.V: APGO) (OTCQB: APGOF) Soars As Silver Continues Historic Breakout

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) – Investorideas reports breaking silver stock news and trading for silver stock Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0).

Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) closed yesterday at $6.18, up 0.46, gaining 8.04% on volume over 340,000 shares as the silver bull run roars on.

Gold and silver prices rose to new record highs on Tuesday amid escalating geopolitical tensions, after President Trump threatened over the weekend to impose tariffs on several European countries unless they agree to U.S. control over Greenland.

Commodity investors seized the trading opportunity and well –known stocks in the sector saw significant gains.

The threats, detailed in a Truth Social post, targeted eight nations-including Denmark (which holds sovereignty over Greenland), Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland-with a 10% tariff on imports to the U.S. starting February 1, escalating to 25% on June 1, until a deal is reached for the "Complete and Total purchase of Greenland."

This renewed push for Greenland, combined with the tariff leverage, sparked safe-haven buying in precious metals. Gold futures climbed above $4,700 per ounce (reaching levels around $4,750–$4,765 in some reports), while silver hit all-time highs near $95 per ounce (with peaks reported up to $95.34 or higher).

Apollo Silver is advancing one of the largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US. The Calico project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite credits – a critical mineral essential to the US energy and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (CRD) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an experienced and award-winning management team, Apollo Silver is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.

On December 29th theyannounced they upsized its previously announced non-brokered private placement by an additional $2,500,000, to be subscribed for primarily by insiders of the Company, for total aggregate gross proceeds of up to $27,500,000, through the issuance of up to 5,500,000 units (the“Units”) at a price of $5.00 per Unit (the“Upsized Offering”).

As previously announced, Mr. Eric Sprott and a fund managed by Jupiter Asset Management (the“Jupiter Fund”), Apollo Silver's two largest shareholders, are participating in the Upsized Offering, and will each subscribe for 2,500,000 Units of the Company, for combined gross proceeds of $25,000,000. Following completion of the Upsized Offering, the Jupiter Fund will own approximately 12% of Apollo Silver's issued and outstanding common shares, while Eric Sprott will own approximately 9.5%, on an undiluted basis. On a partially diluted basis, each investor's ownership interest will increase accordingly.

Each Unit issued pursuant to the Upsized Offering will consist of one common share (a“Share”) in the capital of the Company and one common Share purchase warrant (a“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $7.00 for 24 months from the closing date of the Upsized Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Upsized Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. Finder's fees may be payable on some or all of the funds raised, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSXV”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Upsized Offering to fund exploration and development activities across the Company's projects, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

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Apollo Silver Corp. (TSX: APGO.V) (OTCQB:APGOF) (Frankfurt:6ZF0) is a featured mining stock on Investorideas

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