MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

London's new stock market reforms are likely to make the City more attractive, halting years of falling short against global competitors, asserts a senior director of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations.

The bullish analysis of this week's reforms roll-out from James Green, regional director of deVere Group with global experience across 18 regulated financial entities, comes as the UK unveils sweeping changes to capital markets rules aimed at reversing a prolonged slump in listings and fundraising.

The London Stock Exchange has endured a historic drought in new listings. Only nine companies listed in the UK in the past year, and IPO fundraising hit a three-decade low in 2025, with just £160 million raised in the first half of the year.

The number of publicly traded companies in London has fallen by around 25% over the past decade, highlighting the erosion of the UK's capital markets ecosystem.

Reforms introduced this month aim to simplify capital raising, reduce disclosure burdens, and accelerate deal timelines, in a bid to make London more competitive with New York and other global exchanges.

James Green says the reforms mark a decisive shift in tone and policy that investors and issuers should take seriously.

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