420 With CNW - Medical Cannabis Sales Set New Arkansas Record In 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Medical cannabis sales in Arkansas reached a new high in 2025. According to data released by the state finance department, patients spent $291.1 million at licensed dispensaries during the year. That total represents a 5.5% increase from 2024 and surpasses the prior record of $283 million achieved in 2023.

The success being witnessed in Arkansas is welcome to the entire marijuana industry in and outside the country, including firms like Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF)...

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