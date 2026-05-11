Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FWDI) Announces The Company's Shares Are Live On The Solana Blockchain Through Opening Bell

Forward Industries, a Solana digital asset treasury company, recently announced that the company's shares are now live on the Solana blockchain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform. This move is important for the industry, marking the first time that a regulated public equity is able to be used as collateral within a live decentralized finance (“DeFi”) market. The partnership shows how companies can extend the utility and life of their shares beyond traditional exchanges.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FWDI), a company that is building and managing a large-scale Solana (“SOL”) treasury, recently announced that their SEC-registered shares are now live on the Solana blockchain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform ( ).

This integration allows ex-US holders of the company's tokenized FWDI shares to post their equity as collateral on Kamino, which is one of Solana's leading lending protocols. Eligible investors are able to borrow stablecoins against tokenized shares, which gains them access to onchain liquidity while still...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FWDI are available in the company's newsroom at

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by IBN