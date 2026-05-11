1,000 Acres Allocated For Special Economic Zone Near Hairatan: Azizi

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): As many as 1,000 acres of land have been allocated in the Torrahi area near Hairatan port in northern Balkh province for the establishment of a special economic zone, with investment opportunities available for Uzbek investors, Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi said on Sunday.

Azizi made the announcement during a meeting with Amanbay Orynbayev, Chairman of the Parliament of the Republic of Karakalpakstan of Uzbekistan and his accompanying delegation on Sunday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said in a statement.

According to the statement, the meeting focused on expanding economic and trade relations and promoting joint investment between the two sides.

It added that discussions covered Afghan exports of cotton, coal, fresh and dried fruits, as well as the development of the food and construction sectors, and strengthening tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed further standardisation of joint international exhibitions, pharmaceutical production, mineral processing in Afghanistan, joint investments in key sectors, and cooperation in the export of Karakalpakstan salt, the statement noted.

Azizi requested the Karakalpakstan parliamentary speaker to establish a coordination and liaison office in the Termez market so that private sector representatives from both sides could communicate more easily and expand trade relations.

He said 1,000 acres of land had been allocated in the Torrahi area near Hairatan port for the establishment of a special economic zone, adding that the investment environment was favourable for Uzbek investors.

Meanwhile, the Karakalpakstan parliamentary speaker said that trade chambers of the republic would soon be opened in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

He added that officials from these chambers would cooperate with the Afghan government and private sector in marketing Afghan export products and facilitating their access to those markets.

The ministry stated that the Uzbek delegation will also visit Balkh province, where they will participate in bilateral meetings, business forums and trade discussions, and inaugurate an exhibition of Uzbek products and goods in Mazar-i-Sharif.

kk/sa