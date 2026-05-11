6 Bodies Found In Train Boxcar In Texas

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Six bodies have been discovered inside a train boxcar in Texas, United States, authorities said.

According to Reuters, citing police, the bodies were found on Sunday in Laredo, a city near the US-Mexico border.

A Union Pacific employee discovered the bodies at a train yard in a remote area. Police and firefighters later confirmed the deaths, Laredo Police Investigator Joe Baeza said.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, he added.

“There were no survivors,” Baeza said, noting that the identities and origins of the deceased have not yet been established.

The incident comes amid past cases of multiple migrant deaths involving trains and transport vehicles near the US-Mexico border, including a 2022 case in which 53 people were found dead inside an abandoned truck in the outskirts of San Antonio.

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