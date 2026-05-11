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Türkiye's BIST 100 Opens Monday in Negative Territory

Türkiye's BIST 100 Opens Monday in Negative Territory


2026-05-11 04:03:04
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark equity index retreated at the start of Monday's trading session, opening at 15,025.99 points — a decline of 0.24%, or 36.66 points.

The dip follows a modest gain recorded at last week's close, when the BIST 100 edged up 0.15% to finish at 15,062.65 points on the back of a daily trading volume of 235 billion liras, equivalent to approximately $5.18 billion.

By 10:20 a.m. local time (0720 GMT), the Turkish lira was changing hands at 45.3820 against the US dollar, 53.4560 against the euro, and 61.7650 against the British pound.

On commodity markets, gold was trading at $4,673.60 per ounce, while Brent crude futures held at approximately $105 per barrel.

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