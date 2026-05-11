Sombre Outlook As Inflation Edges Up

MENAFN - Gulf Times) We may be entering the largest energy crisis of modern times, the IMF has warned in its April 2026 World Economic Outlook. Downside risks dominate following the US-Israel-Iran conflict and the near-halting of trade through the globally critical Strait of Hormuz.

The picture is uneven. Prospects are worst for emerging economies that are importers of commodities as they face higher bills and a depreciating currency, the IMF reports. Fertiliser supplies as well as energy and other commodities have been curbed by the conflict, which struck during the planting season in the northern hemisphere.

Fortunately, prior to the conflict, growth had been heading upwards, inflation was subdued and trade was buoyant. Many nations had strategic reserves of oil and other commodities but by definition these are finite. The trade in services has proved to be resistant to geopolitical tension, the IMF reports. Sectors such as financial, IT and business services have become less constrained by distance, or by political alignment of the nations hosting the trading economic actors, thanks to digital platforms, cloud computing and remote delivery.

Nonetheless, the rising costs of physical trades will be considerable. The IMF outlined three scenarios regarding the conflict: A 'Reference' scenario assuming a short conflict; an 'Adverse' case involving a longer conflict and a 'Severe' outlook in which there was further extensive damage to oil and gas facilities.

Even under the Reference scenario, energy commodity prices are projected to rise 19% in 2026, compared with a small decline projected in October 2025, while the oil price will rise 21.4%. Gas prices are set to rise even higher, owing to the cost and complexity of restarting production. Food prices are also set to rise. Under the Severe scenario, oil prices double. Aviation fuel prices have already risen by around 60%, and thousands of flights have been cancelled.

Globally inflation has begun ticking upwards, and in the US was already around one percentage point above the nominal target of 2% at the start of the war, in a context where the current President Donald Trump openly advocates for looser monetary policy.

Downside risks dominate. In recent years, many economists and investors have downplayed geopolitics as an economic disruptor, having seen many cases of tension rising with negligible impact on the global economy. Examples include the brief June 2025 conflict between Israel and Iran, the tariff disputes between US and China last year, and attacks on shipping by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

This one is different, however, because the disruption to trade of strategically important commodities is sufficient in scale to alter growth and inflation prospects globally. Even if the conflict is resolved relatively soon, far from passing swiftly, there is a lagging economic effect. The third quarter of 2026 is likely to see the biggest hit to growth and rise in inflation.

The IMF emphasised the importance of the best policy responses, warning against loose fiscal and monetary policies as inflationary pressures build. Measures to protect citizens from rising energy costs should be temporary and targeted, to prevent further inflationary pressures. Additional defence spending is an inevitability, including in the Gulf states. This can have some positive economic impact, but can crowd out social spending risking political unrest. It acknowledges a potential contribution of productivity improvements through the adoption of artificial intelligence, but notes that there is uncertainty over the extent of its likely impact.

The Gulf economies entered the crisis in a healthy fiscal position, but this should not encourage complacency. The strategic purpose of the sovereign wealth funds and their investment returns has always been to provide a post-oil future, not to be a contingency reserve for an unexpected crisis.

Given the inflation risk, the IMF report warned against weakening the independence of central banks, without referring to any specific nation. In the US, a very public confrontation between President Trump and the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jay Powell makes it clear that the President would like to see lower interest rates – although the inflationary impact of the military campaign that he has waged makes this more difficult.

The IMF points out that economically the effects of the conflict are varied globally. There are potentially two regions emerging relatively well from the crisis. South America has its own oil reserves, and most nations have experienced reduced conflict, return to civilian governments and lower corruption in recent years. Economic growth is relatively healthy, projected to fall only slightly from 2.7% in 2025 to 2.3% in 2026.

China had begun amassing a huge oil reserve since well before the conflict. Its strategic reserve of crude oil is estimated at 1.4bn barrels by the US Energy Information Administration. This compares with figures of 413mn barrels for the US, and 179mn barrels by the OECD and Europe. China is a renewable energy superpower, and is well-resourced in critical commodities. Exports to the US are down, but they are up globally, the IMF reports, with its merchandise goods trade surplus reaching a record $1.2tn.

Chinese intelligence will also be monitoring the rapid changes in warfare in the Gulf and in Ukraine, while staying out of the conflict. In so far as it sees the US as its great rival, it appears to be honouring the principle that you don't interrupt your enemy when it is making a mistake.

The author is a Qatari banker, with many years of experience in the banking sector in senior positions.