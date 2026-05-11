Child Seriously Injured By Israeli Forces Near Bethlehem

Security sources told (WAFA) news agency that occupation forces stationed in the military tower opposite the camp fired live ammunition at residents' homes, resulting in the serious injury of the child, who was shot in the chest.

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