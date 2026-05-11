Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Child Seriously Injured By Israeli Forces Near Bethlehem


2026-05-11 04:02:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian child was injured by Israeli occupation forces last night in Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem.

Security sources told (WAFA) news agency that occupation forces stationed in the military tower opposite the camp fired live ammunition at residents' homes, resulting in the serious injury of the child, who was shot in the chest.

MENAFN11052026000067011011ID1111095064



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search