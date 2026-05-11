Copenhagen, 11 May 2026

No. 28/2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 19 February 2026 a new share buyback programme, see company announcement no. 10/2026. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS' share-based incentive programmes.

Under the programme, ISS will repurchase shares for a maximum consideration of DKK 2.5 billion from 19 February 2026 to 22 February 2027 at the latest, both days inclusive. The first tranche of the programme of up to DKK 1.25 billion commenced on 19 February 2026 and will complete no later than 7 August 2026.

The following transactions have been made under the programme: