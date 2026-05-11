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Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 19


2026-05-11 04:01:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Company announcement no. 25 2026 Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
11 May 2026
Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 19

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 19:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 3,583,631 316.6749 1,134,846,050
04 May 2026 185,669 318.0442 59,050,949
05 May 2026 26,365 319.9607 8,435,764
06 May 2026 5,406 323.6623 1,749,718
07 May 2026 5,000 327.3054 1,636,527
08 May 2026 130,578 321.1111 41,930,045
Total accumulated over week 19 353,018 319.5390 112,803,003
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,936,649 316.9317 1,247,649,053

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.483% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
04 May 2026 113,962 318.1340 36,255,187
05 May 2026 15,526 319.9616 4,967,724
06 May 2026 4,758 323.5030 1,539,227
07 May 2026 2,466 327.2920 807,102
08 May 2026 79,330 321.1210 25,474,529
Total accumulated over week 19 216,042 319.5849 69,043,769
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,501,579 316.7135 792,283,745


CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
04 May 2026 71,707 317.9016 22,795,770
05 May 2026 10,839 319.9594 3,468,040
06 May 2026 648 324.8324 210,491
07 May 2026 2,534 327.3184 829,425
08 May 2026 51,248 321.0959 16,455,523
Total accumulated over week 19 136,976 319.4665 43,759,249
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,435,070 317.3123 455,365,314


Attachment

  • Danske Bank Company Announcement EN Weekly SBB announcment

MENAFN11052026004107003653ID1111095046



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