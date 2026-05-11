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Türkiye’s SAHA 2026 Defense Expo Highlights New Weapons
(MENAFN) The SAHA International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition 2026 in Türkiye served as a major platform for the country’s defense sector, bringing together global industry players to present new technologies and sign large-scale agreements valued in the billions. The event underscored Türkiye’s rapidly expanding capabilities in defense manufacturing and aerospace innovation.
Held in Istanbul, the five-day exhibition gathered roughly 1,700 companies from more than 120 countries, offering a space where international and local firms displayed cutting-edge systems and discussed future cooperation. Alongside product launches and contract signings, the event also featured expert panels and technical seminars focused on defense and security trends.
Turkish defense leader ASELSAN introduced several new autonomous and advanced weapons systems during the exhibition. Among the most notable unveilings were Türkiye’s first kamikaze autonomous underwater vehicle, named KILIC, and a kamikaze unmanned surface vehicle called TUFAN, both presented in a dedicated ceremony.
The company also demonstrated multiple systems for the first time in operational settings, including the FULMAR 500A and different versions of the TOLUN platform. The FULMAR 500A radar was integrated into unmanned aerial systems and manned patrol aircraft such as AKINCI and AKSUNGUR drones, highlighting its multi-platform adaptability.
Additional technologies on display included the ILGAR 3-LT communication electronic warfare system, the KORAL AD air defense electronic warfare system, the MIGFER self-defense FPV interception system, the GÖKALP autonomous drone destruction system, the GÖKBERK 10 laser weapon system, and the EJDERHA 210 high-power microwave system, all positioned as components of Türkiye’s broader “Steel Dome” defense architecture.
Engineers also showcased the KILIC 10, a compact unmanned underwater system designed with a low-visibility hydrodynamic structure intended for detecting and engaging naval targets in a lightweight, single-use configuration.
Overall, SAHA 2026 reflected Türkiye’s growing emphasis on high-tech, autonomous, and electronic warfare capabilities, alongside its increasing role in global defense markets through large-scale industrial collaboration and export-driven development.
Held in Istanbul, the five-day exhibition gathered roughly 1,700 companies from more than 120 countries, offering a space where international and local firms displayed cutting-edge systems and discussed future cooperation. Alongside product launches and contract signings, the event also featured expert panels and technical seminars focused on defense and security trends.
Turkish defense leader ASELSAN introduced several new autonomous and advanced weapons systems during the exhibition. Among the most notable unveilings were Türkiye’s first kamikaze autonomous underwater vehicle, named KILIC, and a kamikaze unmanned surface vehicle called TUFAN, both presented in a dedicated ceremony.
The company also demonstrated multiple systems for the first time in operational settings, including the FULMAR 500A and different versions of the TOLUN platform. The FULMAR 500A radar was integrated into unmanned aerial systems and manned patrol aircraft such as AKINCI and AKSUNGUR drones, highlighting its multi-platform adaptability.
Additional technologies on display included the ILGAR 3-LT communication electronic warfare system, the KORAL AD air defense electronic warfare system, the MIGFER self-defense FPV interception system, the GÖKALP autonomous drone destruction system, the GÖKBERK 10 laser weapon system, and the EJDERHA 210 high-power microwave system, all positioned as components of Türkiye’s broader “Steel Dome” defense architecture.
Engineers also showcased the KILIC 10, a compact unmanned underwater system designed with a low-visibility hydrodynamic structure intended for detecting and engaging naval targets in a lightweight, single-use configuration.
Overall, SAHA 2026 reflected Türkiye’s growing emphasis on high-tech, autonomous, and electronic warfare capabilities, alongside its increasing role in global defense markets through large-scale industrial collaboration and export-driven development.
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