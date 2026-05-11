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Türkiye, Egypt Discuss Iran–US Negotiations in Diplomatic Call
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation on Sunday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, focusing on recent developments in the ongoing Iran–United States negotiations.
According to sources from Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, the discussion centered on the latest status of diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington. No additional details regarding the content of the exchange were made public.
The call reflects continued regional diplomatic engagement by both Ankara and Cairo as they monitor and respond to evolving talks between Iran and the United States, which remain a key point of concern for broader Middle East stability.
According to sources from Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry, the discussion centered on the latest status of diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington. No additional details regarding the content of the exchange were made public.
The call reflects continued regional diplomatic engagement by both Ankara and Cairo as they monitor and respond to evolving talks between Iran and the United States, which remain a key point of concern for broader Middle East stability.
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