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Türkiye Condemns Deadly Attack on Police Station in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Türkiye has strongly condemned a deadly assault targeting a police facility in northwestern Pakistan, expressing solidarity with Islamabad and extending condolences to the victims.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry denounced “in the strongest terms” the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and said it mourned those killed. It also conveyed sympathy to the families of the victims and to the people of Pakistan.
The ministry emphasized continued support for Pakistan in its counterterrorism efforts, stating that “Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,”
According to local media reports, the attack took place late Saturday night in the Bannu District and resulted in the deaths of at least 15 police officers. The incident was described as one of the most severe recent security breaches in the region.
Reports indicated that the assault began when a suspected suicide attacker drove an explosives-laden vehicle into a police checkpoint. Following the initial explosion, armed assailants reportedly opened fire and triggered additional blasts in the area.
City police officials confirmed that three other officers were injured during the incident.
Pakistan has faced a renewed rise in militant violence in recent years, with many attacks attributed to groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which Pakistani authorities say operates from across the border in Afghanistan.
The attack adds to ongoing security challenges in the region, particularly in border provinces that have experienced repeated militant activity.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry denounced “in the strongest terms” the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and said it mourned those killed. It also conveyed sympathy to the families of the victims and to the people of Pakistan.
The ministry emphasized continued support for Pakistan in its counterterrorism efforts, stating that “Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,”
According to local media reports, the attack took place late Saturday night in the Bannu District and resulted in the deaths of at least 15 police officers. The incident was described as one of the most severe recent security breaches in the region.
Reports indicated that the assault began when a suspected suicide attacker drove an explosives-laden vehicle into a police checkpoint. Following the initial explosion, armed assailants reportedly opened fire and triggered additional blasts in the area.
City police officials confirmed that three other officers were injured during the incident.
Pakistan has faced a renewed rise in militant violence in recent years, with many attacks attributed to groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which Pakistani authorities say operates from across the border in Afghanistan.
The attack adds to ongoing security challenges in the region, particularly in border provinces that have experienced repeated militant activity.
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