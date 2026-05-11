Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
French Passenger From Hantavirus Ship Tests Positive: Health Minister

French Passenger From Hantavirus Ship Tests Positive: Health Minister


2026-05-11 03:37:21
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: A French woman repatriated from a cruise ship struck by hantavirus has tested positive with the rare disease, France's health minister said Monday.

The woman, one of five French passengers flown back from the MV Hondius and placed in isolation in Paris, started to feel very unwell on Sunday night and "tests came back positive", Health Minister Stephanie Rist told the France Inter radio broadcaster.

MENAFN11052026000063011010ID1111094976



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search