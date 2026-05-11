French Passenger From Hantavirus Ship Tests Positive: Health Minister
Paris, France: A French woman repatriated from a cruise ship struck by hantavirus has tested positive with the rare disease, France's health minister said Monday.
The woman, one of five French passengers flown back from the MV Hondius and placed in isolation in Paris, started to feel very unwell on Sunday night and "tests came back positive", Health Minister Stephanie Rist told the France Inter radio broadcaster.
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