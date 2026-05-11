High Blood Sugar During Pregnancy May Affect Children's Future Health

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington, USA: A new study conducted by researchers at Pennsylvania State University in the United States has shown that high blood sugar levels in mothers during pregnancy may increase the risk of obesity and diabetes in their children later in life, even in cases where the mother is not formally diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

Researchers analyzed data from approximately 10,900 births and found that women who had high blood sugar levels during initial screening for gestational diabetes were more likely to give birth to overweight babies compared to those with lower levels.

The study indicated that women with high blood sugar levels were 41% more likely to have larger-than-average babies, noting that high birth weight is a risk factor associated with obesity, metabolic disorders, and diabetes later in life.

The researchers emphasized that high blood sugar during pregnancy can affect the child's long-term health, stressing the importance of regular medical checkups and adherence to a healthy diet to reduce potential risks to both mother and child.

The results confirm the importance of early detection of blood sugar disorders during pregnancy, as this has a potential role in reducing the risk of long-term health complications in children.