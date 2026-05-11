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Iran Dismisses Trump’s Rejection of Peace Proposal Response
(MENAFN) Iran has downplayed US President Donald Trump’s rejection of its reply to a proposed peace plan aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, saying the reaction has no real impact on its position.
According to remarks cited by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, an informed source said Trump’s response “doesn’t matter at all,” and emphasized that Iran’s negotiating stance is not shaped by external approval.
The source added that Iranian proposals are developed independently and are intended to reflect what it described as the “rights of the Iranian people,” rather than being tailored to satisfy Washington. It also suggested that if Trump is dissatisfied with Iran’s response, that outcome is “naturally better.”
The comments came shortly after Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he had reviewed Iran’s reply to the US proposal and described it as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” signaling rejection of Tehran’s position in the ongoing diplomatic exchange.
The Iranian source also criticized Trump’s approach to negotiations, accusing him of dismissing what it called political realities and claiming this has led to repeated setbacks in dealing with Iran.
The exchange reflects continuing tension between Tehran and Washington as both sides remain at odds over conditions for ending the conflict and defining the framework of any potential agreement.
According to remarks cited by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, an informed source said Trump’s response “doesn’t matter at all,” and emphasized that Iran’s negotiating stance is not shaped by external approval.
The source added that Iranian proposals are developed independently and are intended to reflect what it described as the “rights of the Iranian people,” rather than being tailored to satisfy Washington. It also suggested that if Trump is dissatisfied with Iran’s response, that outcome is “naturally better.”
The comments came shortly after Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he had reviewed Iran’s reply to the US proposal and described it as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” signaling rejection of Tehran’s position in the ongoing diplomatic exchange.
The Iranian source also criticized Trump’s approach to negotiations, accusing him of dismissing what it called political realities and claiming this has led to repeated setbacks in dealing with Iran.
The exchange reflects continuing tension between Tehran and Washington as both sides remain at odds over conditions for ending the conflict and defining the framework of any potential agreement.
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