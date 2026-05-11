Gorakhpur Crime: Wedding Feast Fight Over Chicken Curry Claims Life
Gorakhpur: A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur took a tragic turn after a small argument over spilled chicken curry led to a man's murder. The fight resulted in one person's death and left six others injured.
The man who died has been identified as Sumit Kumar, who was part of the groom's party. The whole thing started when some chicken curry accidentally fell on a guest during the wedding procession. What began as a verbal spat between two groups quickly blew up into a violent fight.
Six people were seriously injured in the clash and have been rushed to a nearby hospital. The police reached the spot, registered a case, and have started their investigation.
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