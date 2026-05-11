Yogi Adityanath, Anandiben Patel At 'Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav' In Kashi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday offered prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Monday. In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "In the dignified presence of Hon. Governor Smt. Anandiben Patel Ji, the 'Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav' organised in the district of Varanasi under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv" मा. राज्यपाल श्रीमती @anandibenpatel जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में सोमनाथ स्वाभिमान पर्व के अंतर्गत जनपद वाराणसी में आयोजित 'सोमनाथ संकल्प महोत्सव' में... - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 11, 2026

Significance of Somnath Celebrations

The Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav is part of a series of events under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv being held in Varanasi. Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which was celebrated earlier this year, commemorates 1,000 years since the first attack by Mahmud of Ghazni on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The Parv celebrates the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

The sacred Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage.

PM Modi Marks 75 Years of Temple Restoration

Ahead of the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a roadshow in Somnath. Somnath Amrut Mahotsav marks 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad.

As part of the celebrations, the Prime Minister will participate in a series of auspicious religious and cultural events. He will take part in the Vishesh Maha Puja, followed by the Kumbhabhishek and Dhvajarohan ceremonies, marking the consecration rituals and hoisting of the temple flag.

The Prime Minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion, commemorating the rich legacy and spiritual significance of Somnath. Women play a central role at Somnath. The Somnath Temple Trust employs 262 women among 906 employees; in total, around 363 women get employment, generating about Rs 9 crore annually through the temple.

PM Modi's Op-Ed on Somnath's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared an op-ed ahead of his proposed visit to the Somnath Temple on May 11, reflecting on the temple's civilisational significance and paying tribute to those who protected and restored it over centuries.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Wrote an OpEd about my forthcoming visit to Somnath on 11th May and why this day will always be important with respect to Somnath and the greatness of our civilisation. Also paid homage to every person who endured all sorts of challenges yet always protected Somnath and restored its glory."

In the op-ed, the Prime Minister said the upcoming visit would mark 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad. Modi recalled attending the Somnath Swabhiman Parv earlier this year, marking 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple, and described Somnath's journey as one "from ruin to renewal" or "from Vidhvans to Srijan. (ANI)

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