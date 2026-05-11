Trump, Xi To Meet Next Week As Iran War Adds Strain To US-China Ties

According to a New York Times report, diplomatic friction has intensified after China reportedly pushed back against sweeping U.S. sanctions targeting trade linked to Iran.

Despite the tensions, officials from both countries are reportedly working toward potential agreements involving trade, investment and technology cooperation ahead of the summit.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss Taiwan, artificial intelligence and efforts to reduce trade restrictions between the world's two largest economies.

The meeting comes at a sensitive moment as China deepens diplomatic engagement with Iran following recent regional tensions and negotiations involving Tehran and Washington.

Relations between the United States and China have remained strained in recent years over trade disputes, technology restrictions, Taiwan and geopolitical competition in Asia and the Middle East.

China has maintained close economic and diplomatic ties with Iran and has repeatedly criticized unilateral U.S. sanctions against Tehran, calling for dialogue and regional stability instead.