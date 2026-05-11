In a post on X on Sunday, Dmitriev said he agrees with the report's conclusions and questioned why the Wall Street Journal had suddenly reached such an assessment of Europe's political and economic situation.

He further claimed that European Union bureaucrats are no longer able to deny what he described as systemic policy failures, adding that“accountability is approaching” for European leadership.

His comments were made in response to reporting that European leaders are facing a significant decline in public approval amid economic stagnation, rising concerns over immigration, and growing voter support for populist political movements across the continent.

The European Union has also faced internal divisions over economic strategy and foreign policy, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine and relations with the United States and China. These tensions have contributed to widening political polarization across member states.

Russia has frequently criticized Western governments over their domestic and foreign policies, particularly since the start of the Ukraine war, framing European political challenges as evidence of broader systemic decline in Western institutions.