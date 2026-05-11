Lacaro Du Croate Wins President Of The UAE Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lacaro Du Croate, the talented five-year-old mare, claimed a major victory by winning the Gr.1 (PA) The President of the UAE Cup – Coupe d'Europe des Chevaux Arabes over 2000m at ParisLongchamp yesterday. The race was for 4-year-old and older Purebred Arabians.

Trained by Xavier Thomas-Demeaulte, ridden by Guillaume Guedj-Gay, and owned by Mansoor Khalil M. Al-Shahwani, Lacaro Du Croate showed a very willing attitude to win at the highest level.

The mare jumped well from the stalls and quickly took a good position in midfield, but still close to the leaders, sitting fourth behind Al Theeb. The race was led by the pacemaker Mureb, while the well-fancied Lippo De Carrere was held up at the back of the field.Jockey Guillaume Guedj-Gay guides Lacaro Du Croate to victory.

The positions remained mostly unchanged during the first part of the race, with the runners going at an even tempo. Entering the final straight, Lacaro Du Croate was still travelling strongly on the bridle. Guillaume Guedj-Gay switched her to the outside, where she looked to be going best of all.

Soon after, Lacaro Du Croate took the lead and was asked for her effort inside the final 300m. Moneer, Lippo De Carrere, and Al Theeb all tried to challenge her, while RB Kingmaker also began to finish strongly from the back on the outside.

But Lacaro Du Croate found more under pressure and responded very well to her jockey's urgings. She kept on strongly to win by one and a quarter lengths, with Lippo De Carrere finishing second and Moneer taking third.