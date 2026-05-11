US Citizen From Hantavirus Ship Tests Positive

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Granadilla de Abona, Spain: The operation to repatriate passengers of the cruise ship at the centre of a deadly hantavirus outbreak continued into Monday, as US officials said an American had tested positive for the virus.

The operation evacuated 94 people of 19 different nationalities on Sunday, Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia announced on Tenerife, in Spain's Canary Islands.

Spanish officials said the evacuation of most of the ship's nearly 150 passengers and crew, which include 23 nationalities, would continue until the final repatriation flights to Australia and the Netherlands on Monday afternoon.

The ship will refuel in the morning and is expected to depart for the Netherlands with about 30 crew members at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Monday.

Passengers wearing blue medical suits began disembarking the Dutch-flagged vessel on Sunday to reach the small industrial port of Granadilla on Tenerife, AFP journalists saw.

They boarded Spanish army buses and travelled to Tenerife South airport in a convoy before boarding their repatriation flights.

Garcia told reporters shortly before the operation began that all passengers were asymptomatic and underwent a final medical assessment before disembarking.

But one of five French people flown back to France was showing hantavirus symptoms, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu wrote on X, saying all those evacuees "have immediately been placed in strict isolation until further notice".

And US health authorities late Sunday said an American passenger had "tested mildly PCR positive" for the virus and that another "has mild symptoms".

Three passengers from the MV Hondius -- a Dutch couple and a German woman -- have died, while others have fallen sick with the rare disease, which usually spreads among rodents.

No vaccines or specific treatments exist for hantavirus, which is endemic in Argentina, where the ship departed in April.