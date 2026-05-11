Viral Momo Hack: Make Delicious Momos Without Dough Kneading Or Steaming

Easy Dumpling Recipe at Home:If you love momos but find them too much of a hassle to make at home, and you're trying to avoid unhealthy street-side options, then we've found a viral recipe that's a total game-changer. With this method, you can make tasty dumplings or momos in a jiffy, without any kneading, wrapping, or steaming. The best part? You don't need a steamer or have to prepare a separate maida dough. These dumplings are soft on the outside and packed with flavour inside.

Instagram's“Viral Momo Recipes”

An Instagram page called myflavourfuljourney shared this viral momo recipe. The video shows how you can whip up healthy and tasty momos without the usual fuss. The recipe is blowing up on social media, with over 3 lakh people already liking the video. Here's what you'll need:

For the filling

1 small capsicum, finely chopped

A little bit of cabbage

A little bit of purple cabbage

1 carrot, grated

1 onion, finely chopped

1-2 tsp chopped ginger-garlic

1 tbsp Schezwan sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder

Other ingredients

Grated paneer

Spring onions

Dry flour (maida)

Water

Read more-Vegetable Momos Recipe: This quick recipe will make you a fan!

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A post shared by Aishwarya sonvane (@myflavourfuljourney)

Easy Steps to Make These Viral Momos



First, wash and finely chop all the vegetables. Heat some oil in a pan. Once hot, add the chopped ginger-garlic and sauté for a bit. Then, add the capsicum, cabbage, purple cabbage, carrot, and onion.

Sauté the vegetables on high heat for 2-3 minutes to keep them slightly crunchy. Now, add the Schezwan sauce, soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Mix everything well, turn off the gas, and let the mixture cool down.

Once the filling is cool, mix in the grated paneer and some spring onions. Now, shape this mixture into small, round balls.

Take some dry flour (maida) on a plate and water in a bowl. First, coat a ball in the dry flour, then dip it in water. Immediately coat it in the dry flour again. Repeat this process 3-4 times. This will create a thin layer over the dumplings.

Boil water in a pot and carefully drop the prepared dumplings into it. Let them cook for 4-5 minutes. You'll know they're cooked when they start floating on top. Serve these hot dumplings with some chili sauce or mayonnaise and enjoy!