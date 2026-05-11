MP CM Releases Two Botswana Cheetahs Into Open Forest At Kuno

MENAFN - IANS) Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh), May 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday released two female cheetahs brought from Botswana into the open forest area of Kuno National Park after they completed their quarantine and acclimatisation period, marking another milestone under India's ambitious 'Project Cheetah'.

The two cheetahs, named (for identification) as CCV-2 and CCV-3, were released near the banks of the Kuno River in Sheopur district. The animals were among nine cheetahs -- six females and three males -- brought from Botswana in February this year under the third international phase of 'Project Cheetah.'

Chief Minister Yadav also toured Kuno National Park after the cheetahs were released. New and Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla and Madhya Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Chairman Ramniwas Rawat were also accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yadav said Madhya Pradesh has provided a suitable and secure environment for the rehabilitation of cheetahs and has emerged as the leading centre for the conservation initiative in the country.

“The land of Madhya Pradesh has provided a favourable environment for cheetahs and has played an important role in their rehabilitation, making them a part of its family,” Yadav said.

He added that the cheetah reintroduction programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nearly three-and-a-half years ago is progressing successfully and rapidly.

“Today, the cheetah rehabilitation project in the country is moving ahead successfully with rapid progress. Madhya Pradesh is setting new milestones in this important initiative,” the Chief Minister added.

The Botswana cheetahs had been kept in controlled enclosures since February to help them adapt to local climatic and ecological conditions before their release into the open forest.

According to Kuno's official statement, the addition of the Botswana cheetahs has increased the total number of cheetahs in India, including cubs born in the country, to 57.

Of these, 54 are currently housed in Kuno National Park, while three are in the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Earlier phases of the project saw the arrival of eight cheetahs from Namibia on September 17, 2022, followed by 12 cheetahs from South Africa in 2023.

The Centre's ambitious 'Project Cheetah' aims to restore the endangered species in India, increase its population, and eventually prepare the animals for free hunting and roaming in the wild.