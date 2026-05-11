Trisha Krishnan's Cryptic Post“Love Is Always Louder” Goes Viral Amid Vijay Oath Buzz

Trisha Krishnan shared new photos from Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in ceremony, where her cryptic caption“Love is always louder” quickly went viral and sparked massive online buzz amid ongoing social media discussions.

Trisha Krishnan shared a new set of pictures from Thalapathy Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Held at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the images showed her elegant presence at the historic event. Her caption,“The love is always louder,” quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and online reactions from fans and social media users.

For the ceremony, Trisha wore a turquoise-blue silk saree with golden detailing, paired with a cream blouse featuring subtle motifs. She styled her hair in a bun decorated with jasmine flowers and kept her makeup minimal. Her traditional jewellery with red stone accents completed the graceful look, making her one of the most talked-about celebrity attendees.

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Ceremony moment sparks online buzz

The event marked Vijay's official oath-taking as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as a major political force in the 2026 Assembly elections. While Trisha's presence gained attention, discussions online also highlighted the absence of Vijay's family. Despite long-standing rumours, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed speculation about their relationship.