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Türkiye’s Fidan, Egypt’s Abdelatty Confer on Iran-US Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty held a phone call Sunday to address the rapidly evolving diplomatic landscape surrounding ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States.
According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, the two senior diplomats focused their discussion on the latest developments in the high-stakes US-Iran talks, though no additional details regarding the substance of the conversation were made public.
The call signals growing regional interest among Middle Eastern powers in the outcome of negotiations that carry significant implications for security and stability across the broader region.
According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, the two senior diplomats focused their discussion on the latest developments in the high-stakes US-Iran talks, though no additional details regarding the substance of the conversation were made public.
The call signals growing regional interest among Middle Eastern powers in the outcome of negotiations that carry significant implications for security and stability across the broader region.
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