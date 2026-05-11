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Türkiye Denounces Fatal Pakistan Police Station Attack
(MENAFN) Türkiye's Foreign Ministry issued a sharp condemnation Sunday of a devastating assault on a police station in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, expressing grief over the loss of life and reaffirming Ankara's solidarity with Islamabad in the face of terrorism.
The ministry offered its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Pakistani people at large, denouncing the attack "in the strongest terms."
"Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism," Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in its statement.
The assault, which unfolded late Saturday night in the Bannu District, left at least 15 police officers dead in what local media described as one of the most lethal strikes against security forces in recent months. According to a news agency, a suspected suicide bomber initiated the attack by driving an explosives-packed vehicle into a police checkpoint, triggering a massive blast.
Gunmen then exploited the chaos, opening fire on survivors and detonating additional explosives in a coordinated follow-up, the outlet reported.
City police chief Sajjad Khan confirmed that three further officers sustained injuries in the attack.
The assault is the latest in a troubling pattern of escalating militant violence that has gripped Pakistan in recent years. Authorities in Islamabad have repeatedly attributed such attacks to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a militant organization the government says continues to plan and execute operations from bases within neighboring Afghan territory.
The ministry offered its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Pakistani people at large, denouncing the attack "in the strongest terms."
"Türkiye will continue to stand in solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism," Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in its statement.
The assault, which unfolded late Saturday night in the Bannu District, left at least 15 police officers dead in what local media described as one of the most lethal strikes against security forces in recent months. According to a news agency, a suspected suicide bomber initiated the attack by driving an explosives-packed vehicle into a police checkpoint, triggering a massive blast.
Gunmen then exploited the chaos, opening fire on survivors and detonating additional explosives in a coordinated follow-up, the outlet reported.
City police chief Sajjad Khan confirmed that three further officers sustained injuries in the attack.
The assault is the latest in a troubling pattern of escalating militant violence that has gripped Pakistan in recent years. Authorities in Islamabad have repeatedly attributed such attacks to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a militant organization the government says continues to plan and execute operations from bases within neighboring Afghan territory.
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