Eating Your Way To Better Sleep

Sleep is a vital pillar of human health, taking up almost a third of our lives. Yet it's not just the number of hours that matters, but the quality of sleep plays a powerful role in shaping our mood, daily performance, reactions, weight and overall wellbeing.

While sleep is influenced by many factors, one of the most overlooked is nutrition. What we eatm, and when we eat it, can quietly shape how well we rest at night, either supporting deep, restorative sleep or subtly disrupting it.

Chrononutrition

The concept of chrononutrition has emerged in recent years exploring how the body's internal 24-hour biological clock, known as the circadian rhythm, interacts with meal timing, eating patterns and overall health.

Rather than focusing solely on what we eat, chrononutrition highlights the importance of when we eat, and how meal timing can influence metabolism, energy levels and sleep quality.

1 Timing

Eating within two to three hours before bedtime has been linked to poorer sleep quality and disrupted metabolic function.

2 Patterns

Irregular eating habits, frequent snacking and binge eating may negatively affect sleep and overall wellbeing. In contrast, maintaining a consistent eating routine, typically three balanced meals a day, with light snacks if needed, is associated with better metabolic health and improved sleep.

Melatonin: The Sleep Hormone

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland located deep in the centre of the brain. It plays a key role in regulating sleep. Certain foods contain small amounts of melatonin or help support its natural production.

Fruits such as bananas, oranges and pineapples may contribute indirectly to better sleep by providing nutrients involved in melatonin synthesis. Interestingly, milk obtained from cows milked at night contains slightly higher levels of melatonin, although its practical impact on sleep remains modest.

Tryptophan, Serotonin & Sleep

Tryptophan is an essential amino acid that plays an important role in sleep regulation. The body uses tryptophan to produce serotonin, a neurotransmitter that is later converted into melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate sleep.

Foods rich in tryptophan, including dairy products, cereals and other protein-containing foods, may help support sleep, particularly when consumed with carbohydrates, which can enhance tryptophan's availability to the brain.

In addition, tryptophan-rich foods may help lower levels of cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone, contributing to improved sleep quality. Milk, for example, has long been regarded in many cultures as a sleep-promoting bedtime drink, partly due to its tryptophan content and its calming association with bedtime routines.

Kiwi fruit has also been linked in some studies to improved sleep duration and quality, possibly because of its serotonin content and antioxidant properties.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines or mackerel are rich in Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which play a role in sleep regulation. Low Vitamin D levels have been associated with sleep disturbances, while omega-3 fatty acids may support sleep quality by influencing serotonin production and reducing inflammation.

Carbohydrates

The type of carbohydrates we eat, as well as when we eat them, may affect sleep quality. Some research suggests that eating a high-glycaemic index meal (foods that raise blood sugar quickly) around four hours before bedtime may help people fall asleep faster compared with eating the same meal closer to bedtime.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that supports many body functions, including regulating neurotransmitters responsible for sleep. In addition, it plays a role in the production of melatonin. Magnesium-rich foods like seeds, nuts and leafy greens may help support sleep and reduce stress. Magnesium supplements may also be used; however, forms such as magnesium glycinate are generally better tolerated, while magnesium citrate may have a laxative effect.

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 plays a crucial role in converting tryptophan into serotonin and melatonin. Foods that are rich in this vitamin include green leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds, poultry, eggs and fish.

Recent research suggests that the bacteria living in the digestive system may also play a role in sleep by helping produce neurotransmitters that affect mood and relaxation. This highlights yet another important connection between diet and sleep health.

Foods That May Disrupt Sleep

Caffeine is the most widely consumed stimulant, found in coffee, tea, chocolate and energy drinks. Its effects can last for several hours, meaning that even daytime intake may influence night-time sleep

Alcohol disrupts sleep cycles and reduces overall sleep quality

High-sugar foods may lead to lighter, more disrupted sleep and more frequent night-time interruptions

Heavy or large meals late in the evening may cause discomfort or reflux, interfering with sleep

Simple Nutrition Tips for Better Sleep

- Finish dinner 2–3 hours before bedtime

- Limit caffeine after early afternoon

- Choose a light evening snack combining carbohydrates and protein such as milk with oats

- Avoid heavy, spicy, or high-fat meals late at night

- Maintain consistent meal times

- Consider drinking herbal teas like chamomile before bed which can promote relaxation and improve sleep quality

- Avoid spicy foods that can cause heartburn and discomfort, affecting sleep. It's best to avoid them within three hours of bedtime

- Stay well hydrated, while limiting excessive fluid intake before bed

Additionally, exercise combined with good nutrition leads to a restoring and rejuvenating night's sleep.

Nutrition and sleep are deeply related. Adapting certain eating habits and choosing foods that support sleep, can lead to meaningful improvements in sleep quality and overall health. Ultimately, better sleep may begin not only in the bedroom, but in the way you feed your body.

You can contact Helen Batmany at [email protected] This article is printed with permission from Family Flavours magazine