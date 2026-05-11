KPSC Plagued By Corruption Delays Ruining Future Of Youth: K'taka BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 11 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday alleged that the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), instead of becoming a“wish-fulfilling tree” for talented unemployed youth, has acquired a“dark history” of pushing lakhs of job aspirants into uncertainty through corruption and flawed recruitment processes.

In a statement, Vijayendra said the state government had announced the initiation of recruitment for 56,432 posts after bowing to massive protests by unemployed youths. However, he pointed out that no official notification has been issued so far.

He alleged that the KPSC, which bears the constitutional responsibility of appointing qualified officers to efficiently run the government machinery, has failed to maintain transparency in the selection of candidates. According to him, the commission has gained notoriety for“massive corruption, irregularities and defective procedures” in recruitment.

Vijayendra further stated that several court judgments against the commission had exposed the“corrupt system” and unmasked some of the guilty officials. Despite this, he said, no meaningful effort has been made so far to overhaul the functioning of the commission.

Referring to reports that the commission plans to introduce new technology and reforms in the selection process, Vijayendra said job aspirants have lost confidence in the institution. He warned that unless the KPSC ensures transparency, adopts stringent rules and establishes a robust system for selecting deserving candidates, questions may arise in future about the very existence of the commission.

He urged the Karnataka government to demonstrate its commitment by immediately issuing the notification to fill the 56,432 vacancies without further delay and ensuring a fair and speedy recruitment process.

Vijayendra cautioned that otherwise the anger of lakhs of unemployed youths, who are already on the verge of frustration and despair, could erupt into large-scale protests.

It can be noted that the Karnataka government approved the recruitment of 56,432 posts across various departments, including Group A, B, and C positions. Initiated by the Cabinet in early 2026, this drive aims to fill positions in Transport, Education, Health, and Revenue, using a 400-point roster system and internal reservation for Scheduled Castes.

It can be recalled that allegations of corruption and persistent irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) triggered an intense debate in the Legislative Assembly recently, with members seeking reforms and IT minister Priyak Kharge calling for the abolition of the tainted Commission.

The BJP members who initiated the debate urged the state government to intervene even though KPSC is an autonomous body.“The government cannot turn a blind eye to alleged irregularities. Lakhs of youths, particularly from rural areas, aspire to secure government jobs and spend years preparing for competitive examinations. However, the current system is killing the aspirations of youth," BJP state General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar.