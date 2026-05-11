Urmila Matondkar Spends Evening With Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi 'Drenched In Shayari & Meaningful Conversations'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar gave fans a glimpse into a soulful evening spent in the company of some of the most admired women and her girl gang from the film fraternity.

The actress took to her social media account and shared moments from a gathering that was filled with poetry, shayari, warmth, and heartfelt conversations featuring Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, and other close friends.

Taking to her social media account, Urmila shared a series of pictures from the evening and captioned the post as,“Beautiful evening drenched in Goodness, Love, Poetry, Shayari n meaningful conversations.. In short just a Perfect Sunday Evening.”

In the first picture, Urmila is seen posing gracefully outdoors in a maroon ethnic ensemble.

Another picture captures a happy group moment featuring Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, and other guests, all smiling warmly.

The other picture shows Shabana Azmi, Irnila Matondkar, Dia Mirza along with the legendary lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar bowing down to the audience from the stage.

Talking about Urmila and her girl gang often are seen meeting and hanging out with each other.

Earlier, during the wedding anniversary celebrations of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, the group had a gala time together. Videos from the evening had gone viral, showing Urmila setting the dance floor on fire as she danced to her iconic track Yai Re from Rangeela.

Talking about Urmila, on the work front, the actress began her acting journey as a child artist in Kalyug before gaining nationwide fame with Masoom.

She later went onto be a part of movies like Rangeela, Satya, Jungle, Bhoot, and Ek Hasina Thi becoming one of the most loved stars of the 1990s.

–IANS

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