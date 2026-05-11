Russia Loses 920 Troops, 76 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Russia has also lost: 11,924 (+4) tanks, 24,551 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 41,863 (+76) artillery systems, 1,783 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,373 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 352 helicopters, 284,254 (+1,557) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,371 (+9) ground-based robotic systems, 4,585 cruise missiles, 33 warships/boats, 2 submarines, 95,710 (+231) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,178 (+2) special equipment units.
The data are being updated.Read also: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region 785 times in one day, leaving one killed, two injured
As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on May 10, there had been 144 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops.
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