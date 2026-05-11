War Update: 180 Combat Engagements Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook in an operational update as of 08:00 on May 11.

The enemy used 8,037 kamikaze drones and carried out 6,380 shelling attacks, including 25 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukraine's Air Force, missile forces, and artillery struck one enemy command post and four Russian artillery systems.

Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region 785 times in one day, leaving one killed, two injured

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, nine combat engagements took place, while the enemy launched 61 attacks, including 10 using MLRS systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops carried out 15 assaults near Zelene, Vovchansk, Ternova, Starytsia, Petro-Ivanivka, Myrove, Symynivka, Prylipka, Lyman, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Kurylivka and Kivsharivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance near Zarichne, Drobysheve, Lyman, Stavky, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five Russian attempts to advance near Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian army attacked three times near Fedorivka Druha, Minkivka, and toward Zapovidne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy launched 12 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Illinivka, and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defense Forces stopped 37 assault actions by the Russian army near Toretske, Bilytske, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, and toward Hannivka, Myrne, Serhiivka, and Novooleksandrivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked twice near Radisne and Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole sector, 18 Russian attacks occurred near Rybne, Charivne, Huliaipole, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Sviatopetrivka, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, and Huliaipilske.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted three advances near Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

No signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As Ukrinform previously reported, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to May 11, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,342,030 personnel.

Photo: AFU General Staff