A VERY FUNNY RADIO STATION
But COMEDYUK also goes beyond the playlist. Each week, live comedy gigs are streamed directly to listeners, capturing the raw energy of the UK's world-class live comedy circuit and bringing it straight to your ears, wherever you are.
COMEDYUK also launches with an addictive new interactive feature: "Whose Laugh Is It Anyway? " A fresh spin on the classic guess-the-voice format, challenging listeners to identify famous celebrities from their laugh alone. Simple concept. Harder than you think.
Streaming now at ComedyUK, and available via app, smart speaker, and YouTube, COMEDYUK is the new home of British comedy, meaning there's never a bad time or place to sit back and have a good laugh.
Plus the fun doesn't stop at your speaker. On 18th June 2026, COMEDYUK hits the road with its first ever Comedy UK Radio Roadshow, kicking off at the iconic Leicester Square Theatre in London before touring major cities across the UK.
The London show will be broadcast live on the station and features a stellar line-up:
. Jessica Fostekew
. Thanyia Moore
. Alex Kealy
. Ria Lina
. Roman Harris - Voted New Comedian of the Year
About COMEDYUK
COMEDYUK is a partnership between NextUp, Bridgemore Productions, and Positive Digital Media, three organisations united by industry expertise and a genuine love of comedy. The station is funded through a mix of advertising and subscription, offering both free listening and premium options for comedy fans who want more.
John Dash, Director, Comedy UK Media Ltd explains...
"COMEDYUK is live, and we couldn't be more excited. This is something completely new for UK audiences - a dedicated comedy station available 24/7. From live gigs to interactive features and the upcoming Roadshow, we're building a platform that celebrates comedy in every form and brings fans closer to it than ever before."
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